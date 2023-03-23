LSU prepares to take on Utah in Sweet 16
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players spoke with members of the media on Thursday, March 23.
The Tigers will take on Utah in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 24, at 4 p.m.
The Tigers advanced in the tournament by defeating Hawai’i and Michigan. The Utes got past Gardner-Webb and Princeton to reach the third round of the bracket.
