LSU prepares to take on Utah in Sweet 16

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers are finalizing their game plan for Utah in the Sweet 16.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players spoke with members of the media on Thursday, March 23.

The Tigers will take on Utah in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 24, at 4 p.m.

The LSU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, so fans showed up to send the Tigers off the right.
The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers rolled past the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19.
LSU women's basketball has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.
The LSU Tigers opened the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a convincing win over Hawai’i on Friday, March 17, from the PMAC.

The Tigers advanced in the tournament by defeating Hawai’i and Michigan. The Utes got past Gardner-Webb and Princeton to reach the third round of the bracket.

