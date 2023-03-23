Man arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple people in Livingston Parish; one injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegedly shooting at multiple people on Wednesday, March 22.

Douglas Maurras, 45, is charged with 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespassing, Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor”, and 2 counts of Battery/Correctional Employee - minor injuries.

The first shooting that left one person injured took place around 4 p.m. along Highway 16 in French Settlement.

French Settlement Chief of Police, Cary Mosby, issued a statement on the shooting:

As many know, there was a shooting in French Settlement yesterday, Wednesday evening. The person reporting the incident did the correct thing and dialed 911. We always instruct and encourage individuals to dial 911 for the fastest response. As Chief, I was in training, and my officer on duty had already signed off for the day and was working overtime, taking statements from witnesses involving another investigation. So, dialing 911 allowed parish dispatch, who does an awesome job every day 24/7, to quickly notify deputies and officers who are on active duty to respond. I would like to personally thank Sheriff Jason Ard and his deputies, detectives, as well as Port Vincent PD for their quick response. I realize the rumor mill on social media was running ramped with questions or inaccurate information about the incident, but law enforcement is not at liberty to discuss information or details of an ongoing investigation. I will reiterate the Sheriff’s statement there was no danger to others in the general public, as French Settlement, PD, and law enforcement agencies who back up each other during such incidents were patrolling and watching areas such as schools, roadways, and businesses. Thank you for your support!

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were originally responding to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located a wounded male. First Responders transported that male to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to officials, Muarras fired several shots at a neighbor and hit that neighbor once. That neighbor was transported and listed as critical but stable. Maurras then traveled down Highway 42 where he fired a shot at a parked work van, but no one was injured.

Deputies said Maurras then traveled to Springfield where he followed a potential victim to their home. He fired one round at the victim. He missed the victim hitting the residence. No injury was reported from that victim.

Maurras then left the scene and was arrested along Highway 444. He was taken into custody with a ski mask and body armor in his possession, officials added.

According to witnesses, he was wearing these items at the time of the shootings.

“We believe Maurras to be the sole suspect and sole person responsible for all incidents,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Officials said his bond is set at $800,000.

This investigation is ongoing.

