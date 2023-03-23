BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple people in Livingston Parish; one injured

A man was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegedly shooting at multiple people on Wednesday, March 22.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegedly shooting at multiple people on Wednesday, March 22.

Douglas Maurras, 45, is charged with 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespassing, Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor”, and 2 counts of Battery/Correctional Employee - minor injuries.

The first shooting that left one person injured took place around 4 p.m. along Highway 16 in French Settlement.

French Settlement Chief of Police, Cary Mosby, issued a statement on the shooting:

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were originally responding to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located a wounded male. First Responders transported that male to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to officials, Muarras fired several shots at a neighbor and hit that neighbor once. That neighbor was transported and listed as critical but stable. Maurras then traveled down Highway 42 where he fired a shot at a parked work van, but no one was injured.

Deputies said Maurras then traveled to Springfield where he followed a potential victim to their home. He fired one round at the victim. He missed the victim hitting the residence. No injury was reported from that victim.

Maurras then left the scene and was arrested along Highway 444. He was taken into custody with a ski mask and body armor in his possession, officials added.

According to witnesses, he was wearing these items at the time of the shootings.

“We believe Maurras to be the sole suspect and sole person responsible for all incidents,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Officials said his bond is set at $800,000.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked New Orleans residents 'for trusting in my leadership'...
New Orleans mayor recall petition falls short by thousands of signatures
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
The New Orleans City Council approved several location changes due to construction, name change...
Here are recent voting location changes approved by NOLA City Council
King of Zulu Nick Spears rides on a float during the traditional Krewe of Zulu Parade on Mardi...
Carnival parades will roll on the same routes for next Mardi Gras season
Next Carnival season, parades will role on the same routes
Next Carnival season, parades will role on the same routes
A teenager was shot in St. Bernard Parish Thursday evening
A teenager was shot in St. Bernard Parish Thursday evening