Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that resulted in shots fired followed by a police pursuit, the NOPD says.

A large police presence was in the CBD Thursday (March 23) morning on Magazine Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard near the World War II Museum where the suspect was arrested.

Police say that two vehicles collided at Gen. De Gaulle and Shirley Drive in Algiers around 8 a.m. When the victim attempted to get information from the suspect vehicle, the suspect drove off and fired shots at the victim.

The victim proceeded to follow the suspect in their vehicle across the Crescent City Connection and called the police, the NOPD says.

State police picked up on the transmission and responded on Clio and Prytania Streets. Police say the suspect vehicle crashed on Calliope and Magazine and the suspect attempted to flee on foot.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident and that the matter is subject to an investigation.

Louisiana State Police were on the scene.

