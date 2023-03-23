Monster Jam roaring back into New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Monster Jam, the high-octane motorsports event, will roar back to New Orleans this summer at the Caesars Superdome on July 8.

The action-packed, family entertainment event features world-champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks competing in speed on perfectly engineered dirt tracks and pushing their trucks to the limit wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Organizers say the New Orleans event will feature 12 skilled athletes battling in freestyle, skills and racing competitions, with the truck and drivers to be announced at a later date.

Prior to the Monster Jam event, a Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will let fans see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. For 2023, new activities include a Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

The Pit Party opens from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., with an event ticket and Pit Pass required for entry. The Monster Jam event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

