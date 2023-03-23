Nicondra: Warm and breezy through the evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very pleasant, but warm day this Thursday. Temperatures are peaking in the low to middle 80s with more warm moist air moving in on southeasterly winds. This evening will stay warm with overnight lows into Friday in the upper 60s, near 70. That southerly flow will continue into the day on Friday as well with an increase in winds ahead of a cold front pushing this way.

A few storms may develop late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. The area remains under a slight to moderate risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. The more intense weather is likely to stay north through central and north Louisiana and Mississippi.

Our front slows down and stalls near the area backing across as a warm front and keeping most of us in the 80s through the weekend. Saturday only expect spotty showers, but we could see a bit more coverage on Sunday.

