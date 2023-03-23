Severe threat late Friday likely stays north

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quickly the transition from winter-like cold back into spring has been a quick one and get ready because the 80s are here to stay a while.

It’s much more humid and sticky to start this morning with temperatures running another 10 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. This will set the stage for an even warmer and more humid day. Highs through this afternoon likely top out in the low 80s with a mixture of sun and a few clouds.

A severe weather outbreak is still expected late Friday across Louisiana/Mississippi/Arkansas. The majority of this threat will play out north of us along the I-20 corridor. I’m thinking most of Friday is just windy and warm as highs soar into the middle 80s. Down here in South LA, the best rain chance will be into the night but even then, I’m not seeing much threat for widespread rain.

The weekend starts quiet for Saturday but a more pronounced rain chance comes Sunday into next week as a front slowly sags its way down to the Gulf Coast. We will monitor that threat for storms after we get past the end of the week storm system.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.