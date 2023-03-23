BBB Accredited Business
Suspect wanted in connection with vehicle theft, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect is wanted for stealing a golf cart in City Park, according to NOPD.

Police say, on March 15, a John Deer golf cart was parked in the rear of a building in City Park on Palm Drive.  Two days later, on March 17, employees discovered the cart was missing.

Surveillance footage shows an unknown suspect arriving on a bicycle. He later puts his bike in the rear of the cart and flees with the vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect and the whereabouts of the golf cart is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

