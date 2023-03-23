BBB Accredited Business
TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

