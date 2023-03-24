17-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in St. Bernard, police say

ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old was shot Thursday evening in St. Bernard in a possible drive-by shooting, police say.

Around 8 p.m., police say it happened in the 2000 block of Centanni Drive. The victim is at a hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are now looking for a small sedan or SUV believed to have been involved in the shooting. The spokesperson of St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says they believe long rifles were involved.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.