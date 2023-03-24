BBB Accredited Business
17-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in St. Bernard, police say

A 17-year-old was shot Thursday evening in St. Bernard in a possible drive-by shooting, police...
A 17-year-old was shot Thursday evening in St. Bernard in a possible drive-by shooting, police say(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old was shot Thursday evening in St. Bernard in a possible drive-by shooting, police say.

Around 8 p.m., police say it happened in the 2000 block of Centanni Drive. The victim is at a hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are now looking for a small sedan or SUV believed to have been involved in the shooting. The spokesperson of St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says they believe long rifles were involved.

This story is developing.

