Carnival parades will roll on the same routes for next Mardi Gras season

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parades will roll on the same routes they did this year during the next carnival season.

The security plan for 2024 will also stay the same, relying on outside agencies.

That’s coming from a meeting with the mayor’s Mardi Gras advisory council Thursday (March 24), the first since carnival season ended. Arthur Hardy, the publisher of the Mardi Gras Guide, attended that meeting.

He says this is a win because he sees Mardi Gras 2023 as a success with the added security from other jurisdictions.

“And that was what was hoped for, but no one had said for sure are we going to stick with this plan... so that’s the biggest takeaway. Everyone was very joyful about that news,” said Hardy.

Another measure discussed involved the 35 Mardi Gras parades and the fact that an ordinance only allows 30 parades.

Hardy says the council recommended changing that ordinance to include all 35 parades. Mardi Gras 2024 is scheduled right before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 13.

