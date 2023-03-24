Disney Cruise Line donates brand new mobile movie theater to Children’s Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disney Cruise Line and the Starlight Children’s Foundation donated to Children’s Hospital New Orleans on Thursday (March 24).

Children and their families were introduced to a brand-new mobile movie theater. After the unveiling, the smiling children were surprised with a Disney on Ice screening.

They even got to meet Captain Minnie Mouse and other members of the Disney Cruise Line.

Lou Fragoso, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer, said he’s thankful for the donation.

“We want to create an environment for kids that’s only just for kids,” Fragoso said. “When you take care of kids, you must give something extra. You’ve got to have fun because fun is a part of the healing process here.”

The Starlight Children’s Foundation has impacted 21 million kids at more than 800 children’s hospitals across the United States.

