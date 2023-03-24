BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FFF: What do the sportsbooks say about the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Panthers. ...
Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Panthers. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We’re breaking down who goes No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, soccer in St. Louis is on fire, and a meal at Mandina’s on a Friday.

FOOTBALL

A month ago, Bryce Young was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

The Bears possessed the pick, but many in NFL circles knew Chicago would deal it. When the trade would go through, bettors thought the former Alabama QB would be the first person to hear his name called by Roger Goodell.

Well, the Bears did make that trade. Carolina gave up a ton of assets for the pick. Though, the Panthers prefer another QB, C.J. Stroud. That’s according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Stroud is now the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall. Young is now second in betting odds. The Panthers brass went to Stroud and Young’s pro day workouts. So they’re not tipping their hand on who they’ll take.

Stroud or Young will have a ton of weapons at their disposal if they head to Carolina. Panthers are bringing in receivers D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst, and running back Miles Sanders. Plus, backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who spent last year with the Saints.

Speaking of the Saints, Caesars still has them as the favorite to win the NFC South. Even with a new QB in the fold after the draft, Carolina is behind New Orleans in the betting odds.

FÚTBOL

St. Louis CITY SC is changing the Major League Soccer record books one victory at a time.

They’ve become the first expansion squad to win their first four games of existence. St. Louis CITY SC registered victories over: Austin (played in the MLS Cup last year), Charlotte, Portland, and San Jose

Does this mean they’ll win the MLS title in year 1? Who knows, but it’s one heck of a start to their 2023 campaign.

FOOD

One of the coolest restaurant vibes in New Orleans is a Friday during Lent.

Most of the seafood restaurants are packed, and I’m talking at 11:15 a.m. That was the case at Mandina’s recently.

Mandina’s is a New Orleans staple for seafood. They do a lot of things really good, and in my opinion l they do catfish meunière great.

A lot of restaurants in our great city can do fish with meunière, but my goodness, it’s tough to beat at Mandina’s. The flavor absolutely explodes in every bite.

Add in the waiters, the customers, and the atmosphere, Mandina’s is a can’t miss spot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) was up prior to an NFL football game...
Sean Payton swipes former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, report
Morning Sports for Thursday, March 23
Morning Sports for Thursday, March 23
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) rushes against defensive end Christian...
Saints sign safety Johnathan Abram; re-sign defensive tackle Malcolm Roach
Saints were busy in week 1 of free agency
Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid talk all things Saints free agency