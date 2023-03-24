FFF: What do the sportsbooks say about the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We’re breaking down who goes No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, soccer in St. Louis is on fire, and a meal at Mandina’s on a Friday.

FOOTBALL

A month ago, Bryce Young was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

The Bears possessed the pick, but many in NFL circles knew Chicago would deal it. When the trade would go through, bettors thought the former Alabama QB would be the first person to hear his name called by Roger Goodell.

Well, the Bears did make that trade. Carolina gave up a ton of assets for the pick. Though, the Panthers prefer another QB, C.J. Stroud. That’s according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Stroud is now the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall. Young is now second in betting odds. The Panthers brass went to Stroud and Young’s pro day workouts. So they’re not tipping their hand on who they’ll take.

Stroud or Young will have a ton of weapons at their disposal if they head to Carolina. Panthers are bringing in receivers D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst, and running back Miles Sanders. Plus, backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who spent last year with the Saints.

Speaking of the Saints, Caesars still has them as the favorite to win the NFC South. Even with a new QB in the fold after the draft, Carolina is behind New Orleans in the betting odds.

FÚTBOL

St. Louis CITY SC is changing the Major League Soccer record books one victory at a time.

They’ve become the first expansion squad to win their first four games of existence. St. Louis CITY SC registered victories over: Austin (played in the MLS Cup last year), Charlotte, Portland, and San Jose

Does this mean they’ll win the MLS title in year 1? Who knows, but it’s one heck of a start to their 2023 campaign.

FOOD

One of the coolest restaurant vibes in New Orleans is a Friday during Lent.

Most of the seafood restaurants are packed, and I’m talking at 11:15 a.m. That was the case at Mandina’s recently.

Mandina’s is a New Orleans staple for seafood. They do a lot of things really good, and in my opinion l they do catfish meunière great.

A lot of restaurants in our great city can do fish with meunière, but my goodness, it’s tough to beat at Mandina’s. The flavor absolutely explodes in every bite.

Add in the waiters, the customers, and the atmosphere, Mandina’s is a can’t miss spot.

