BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say

Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Scottie Hunter and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - New arrest warrants shed more details about the death of Nathan Millard, a businessman who died last month during a business trip.

WAFB reports that the new warrants claim Derrick Perkins, the man accused of dumping the body of Millard, tried to find Narcan to revive him.

Narcan is a medication commonly used to treat an overdose.

The new documents state Millard’s apparent overdose death came after a night of prostitution and smoking crack cocaine.

Perkins is now in jail and is accused of illegally disposing of Millard’s body, obstruction of justice, and failure to seek assistance.

On Thursday, March 23, police issued arrest warrants for two accused prostitutes in the case.

Tabbetha Lee Barner, 33, and Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27 are both charged with prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Guidry is also charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains.

Photos show Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber.
Photos show Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber.(WAFB)

The new warrants follow a similar timeline to what police have previously said.

Police say Millard left Happy’s Pub on Third Street and walked to the Greyhound Bus Station on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. A Greyhound employee who tried to help Millard says the businessman said he was “looking for a girl to take back to his room.”

The warrant states a man at the Greyhound bus station then took Millard to meet Perkins.

Perkins allegedly introduced Millard to a Black prostitute but Millard told him he wanted a white prostitute instead, the warrants claim. At that point, Perkins says he found two white prostitutes for the businessman.

Perkins told police that Millard and others went to a home where they began using drugs intravenously.

Perkins said he left Millard with the women and went to the store. He says when he returned, Millard was dead.

The warrant says Perkins told police he tried to perform CPR on Millard.

A police warrant signed on Sunday, March 19, added further clarity to the time spent between Nathan Millard and Derrick Perkins in the hours leading up to his death.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked New Orleans residents 'for trusting in my leadership'...
New Orleans mayor recall petition falls short by thousands of signatures

Latest News

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti, and more
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Parents of Parkland school shooting victim removed from House panel meeting
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week