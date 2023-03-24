BBB Accredited Business
Here are recent voting location changes approved by NOLA City Council

The New Orleans City Council approved several location changes due to construction, name change...
The New Orleans City Council approved several location changes due to construction, name change or buildings becoming vacant.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council approved several location changes due to construction, name change or buildings becoming vacant.

In Ward 12, precincts 1,2,3,4, and 5, the name of the voting location has changed to Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School. The address of the polling location is still 3649 Laurel St. In Ward 12, precincts 6,7 and 8, voters will now cast their ballots at Sophie B Wright Charter School, 1426 Napoleon Ave. In Ward 12, precinct 12 voters will go to Lawrence D Crocker College Prep at 2301 Marengo.

Due to construction at the Baptist Theological Seminary (3939 Gentilly Blvd) voting will move to the campus’ Leavell Building. Enter at Providence Place and Gentilly Blvd.

Voters in Ward 6, precincts 8 and 9 and Ward 7, precincts 12 and 17 will now vote at Bricolage Academy, 2426 Esplanade Avenue.

Signs like the one below are being posted to alert voters of the moves. Staff from the Clerk’s office will also placed at the old locations to guide voters to the voting sites. Voters are urged to call 658-9000 with any questions.

