NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Humane Society of Louisiana urges lawmakers to fund public animal shelters during the upcoming legislative session.

The organization says it is campaigning to improve the state’s animal infrastructure.

It also says the state needs to become more active on the local level by providing more resources. More than 30 of the state’s 64 parishes lack parish-wide facilities. This leaves millions of residents without essential animal control services and contributes to stray animals breeding indiscriminately, living on the streets and back roads trying to survive.

The Humane Society is asking Governor John Bel Edwards to set aside $3 million for animal shelter funding.

Director Jeff Dorson said animal shelters are essential for the community.

“We need to do better as a state this is a huge opportunity and we’re not the only state that does this. New York City doubles the amount that we give out they do it every year,” Dorson said. “It is a real chance for us to do the right thing. We have the right moment now we have a surplus in our budget and we’re hoping that at the end of this session we’ll have our $3 million.”

This year’s legislative session starts on April 10.

For more information on this project, visit their website at www.humane.org.

