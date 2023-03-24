BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Humane Society of Louisiana urges lawmakers to fund public animal shelters

The Humane Society of Louisiana helps rescue multiple dogs and puppies from an vacant trailer
The Humane Society of Louisiana helps rescue multiple dogs and puppies from an vacant trailer(Source: Humane Society of Louisiana)
By Parker Boyd
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Humane Society of Louisiana urges lawmakers to fund public animal shelters during the upcoming legislative session.

The organization says it is campaigning to improve the state’s animal infrastructure.

It also says the state needs to become more active on the local level by providing more resources. More than 30 of the state’s 64 parishes lack parish-wide facilities. This leaves millions of residents without essential animal control services and contributes to stray animals breeding indiscriminately, living on the streets and back roads trying to survive.

The Humane Society is asking Governor John Bel Edwards to set aside $3 million for animal shelter funding.

Director Jeff Dorson said animal shelters are essential for the community.

“We need to do better as a state this is a huge opportunity and we’re not the only state that does this. New York City doubles the amount that we give out they do it every year,” Dorson said. “It is a real chance for us to do the right thing. We have the right moment now we have a surplus in our budget and we’re hoping that at the end of this session we’ll have our $3 million.”

This year’s legislative session starts on April 10.

For more information on this project, visit their website at www.humane.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says

Latest News

Disney Cruise Line donates brand new mobile movie theater to Children’s Hospital New Orleans
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance
Douglas Maurras
Court revokes bond for man accused of shooting at multiple people in Livingston Parish, injuring 1
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case