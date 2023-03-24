Lake Charles man accused of leading authorities on multi-state pursuit with 2-year-old in vehicle

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after an alleged domestic disturbance led to a police chase that began in Moss Bluff and ended in Harris County Texas, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a home in Moss Bluff around 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 in regards to a domestic disturbance call. But when deputies arrived, they found a woman laying in the road.

Deputies were told that the victim had been trying to get away from Byron H. White, 43, and get help from her neighbors when she saw White leaving the home with their 2-year-old child. The victim said when she attempted to stop White that he struck her with his Jeep, ran over her leg, and then drove off.

White’s vehicle was spotted on I-210 near the Fruge St. exit shortly after. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but were instead led on a pursuit that crossed into Texas back onto I-10 in Louisiana, and then back into Texas. Authorities say the pursuit was halted twice at the Texas border due to safety concerns for the child in the vehicle and due to White driving recklessly.

Once across the border, Texas authorities picked up the pursuit with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office eventually locating White after he had crashed his vehicle in the county.

White was transported to a local hospital and will be detained on a Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office warrant for domestic abuse battery via the intentional use of force with a deadly weapon that caused serious bodily injury as well as aggravated flight from an officer.

Judge Tony Fazzio has set no bond for White pending a Gwen’s Law hearing.

White will also face additional charges from Texas agencies due to the portion of the pursuit in Texas.

Both the victim and the 2-year-old were transported to hospitals and are in stable condition.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office thanks all the agencies that assisted in this incident including: Texas DPS, Orange Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, Vidor Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

