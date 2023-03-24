Loyola University New Orleans introduces its first African American president

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Loyola University New Orleans welcomes Xavier Cole, Ed.D, as its first African American president. He will officially become the university’s 18th leader on June 1.

University leaders held an outdoor ceremony to introduce Dr. Cole to Loyola’s campus. There he received a Loyola jersey bearing the number 18.

The Biloxi native holds a master’s in history from Miami University in Ohio. He currently serves as Marquette University’s vice president for student affairs. He has held that position since 2016.

Dr. Cole will replace Tania Tetlow, Loyola president, from 2018 to 2022.

Loyola student Mia Buford attended the ceremony. She said Dr. Cole’s appointment as the university’s first president of color would inspire her to reach for the stars.

“It’s a good representation,” Buford said. “Knowing that no matter what the environment may show, we can still make a place here for our people.”

“If I didn’t have my doctorate, I would not be standing in front of you as president of Loyola,” Dr. Cole said. “My message to young people is saying school take it seriously even if you don’t like it right now, go to like it because it’s the key to everything.”

