Man killed in Pines Village double shooting, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East on Thursday (March 23), according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says officers arrived in the 6500 block of Vergilian Street and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed in a parking lot around 8:19 p.m.

The victim, whose age and identity have not yet been disclosed, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a second victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Reyell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

