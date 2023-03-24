New Orleans businessman who donated $2k disappointed in failed recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shipbuilder and prominent businessman in New Orleans says he is disappointed in the failed effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Laney Chouest says the city is at a critical point and was looking forward to having issues addressed in a recall election to help put the city back on the right track.

“Here we are, we had an effort that didn’t quite work,” Chouest said. “But it did get us under one tent to realize how tough it is for the city. But what does it take to move forward? I just don’t know.”

Financial reports show Chouest donated $2,000 to the effort.

