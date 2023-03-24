New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (March 9), the New Orleans City Council passed an ordinance aimed at holding parents or guardians responsible if a minor obtains a firearm that wasn’t adequately secured.

The ordinance provides a penalty for any person who fails to secure a firearm that a minor obtains, resulting in the minor causing or attempting to cause injury or death.

Earlier this week, an N.O.P.D. officer told the council that nine children had access to a loaded handgun in a home or vehicle and shot themselves or other children in 2021.

Councilmember Eugene Green said people have the right to own a weapon but not to own it irresponsibly.

“This is a good thing that goes along with the council’s decision recently to raise the penalty for those who don’t report their stolen weapons,” Green said. “We’re focused on reducing crime in our city, and a part of it is going to be to address the issues of guns, the usage and the storage.”

