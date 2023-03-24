Nicondra: Breezy, warm and muggy heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Storm Prediction Center refined it’s risk area to concentrate some of the strongest dynamics to our north. Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany parishes as well as Pearl River County could still see a few strong storms late into the overnight. Until them a brisk southerly breeze will keep warm and moist air across the region ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures will be in the 80s again for highs. Don’t expect much change with the front as we’ll see west winds behind the boundary and it will stall. Saturday stays warm with morning temperatures in the 70s and the boundary pushes back across the region as a warm front keeping highs in the 80s and a better chance for rain through the weekend. It won’t be raining everywhere, but it’s more likely we see better coverage Sunday. Keep your Fox 8 weather app near through the overnight for alerts and to check radar heading out to weekend parades and festivals.

