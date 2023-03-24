BBB Accredited Business
No. 5 Arkansas takes game one over No. 1 LSU in extra innings

Arkansas celebrates after a three-run home run from Reese Robinett put the Razorbacks up 4-1 in...
Arkansas celebrates after a three-run home run from Reese Robinett put the Razorbacks up 4-1 in 10 innings.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a matchup between two top-5 teams in the country it was No. 5 Arkansas who took game one against No. LSU in extra innings.

The Tigers (19-3, 2-2 SEC) dropped game one against the Razorbacks (20-2, 4-0 SEC) 9-3 in 10 innings.

Arkansas led 1-0 heading into the eighth inning then Brady Neal tied the game with a solo home run to left field to make it 1-1. The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs, but Tre’ Morgan fouled out to end the inning.

In extra innings, the Razorbacks took advantage with runners on first and second and one out as Reese Robinett hammered a three-run shot to left center to give Arkansas a 4-1 lead.

The Razorbacks would add five more runs, including four on a grand slam before the Tigers could get out of the top of the 10th inning.

Dylan Crews would add two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning on a two-run shot to dead center to make it 9-3.

LSU will play two on Saturday, March 24 with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m. and game two scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

