BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Severe storms to our north late today into tonight

Highs soar well into the 80s this afternoon
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather outbreak is expected to develop later this afternoon going into tonight with that greater risk area centered well north of our region.

Most of your Friday looks pretty quiet around here with a strong southerly breeze and very warm temperatures. Highs likely top out around 84 by this afternoon with a chance for a shower or maybe a rouge storm later in the day. Rain chances will be higher for those north of the lake but generally the severe threat likely stays out of our region.

Looking at your weekend, Saturday will be quiet but a very warm day. Highs will jump possibly into the upper 80s category with lots of sun and a weakening front dissipating over the area. That front will activate on Sunday leading to a storm chance across the area. I didn’t want to get too carried away with rain chances for the second half of the weekend as any storm activity looks scattered in nature but it’s something to watch as we get closer.

The start of next week may be a wet one before we trend drier and a little cooler as the week progresses. That next cool down doesn’t look anything like the chill from last weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked New Orleans residents 'for trusting in my leadership'...
New Orleans mayor recall petition falls short by thousands of signatures
A beloved nutria will be allowed to stay with his adopted family after the Louisiana Department...
Neuty, beloved nutria rat, allowed to stay with Bucktown family

Latest News

Bruce: Slim storm threat Friday afternoon
Bruce: Breezy and warm-Slim storm chance Friday; severe threat shifts north
A few strong storms late Friday with more rain likely into the weekend.
Nicondra: Warm and breezy through the evening
Cherry blossoms at Oregon State Capitol
Wild World of Weather: Dust storms, atmospheric rivers and cherry blossoms
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March 23
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March 23