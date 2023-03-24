Severe storms to our north late today into tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather outbreak is expected to develop later this afternoon going into tonight with that greater risk area centered well north of our region.

Most of your Friday looks pretty quiet around here with a strong southerly breeze and very warm temperatures. Highs likely top out around 84 by this afternoon with a chance for a shower or maybe a rouge storm later in the day. Rain chances will be higher for those north of the lake but generally the severe threat likely stays out of our region.

Looking at your weekend, Saturday will be quiet but a very warm day. Highs will jump possibly into the upper 80s category with lots of sun and a weakening front dissipating over the area. That front will activate on Sunday leading to a storm chance across the area. I didn’t want to get too carried away with rain chances for the second half of the weekend as any storm activity looks scattered in nature but it’s something to watch as we get closer.

The start of next week may be a wet one before we trend drier and a little cooler as the week progresses. That next cool down doesn’t look anything like the chill from last weekend.

