Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four high-ranking members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office were given the option to resign or be terminated, sources tell Fox 8.

The employees in question are Assistant Sheriffs Kristen Morales and Pearlina Thomas, Chief Financial Officer David Trautenberg, and Legal Counsel Graham Bosworth.

The four top staffers were reportedly given until Monday to make their decision. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they won’t be able to answer any questions related to the personnel issues until then.

Morales was hired by OPSO after being fired by the New Orleans Inspector General’s Office.

The Inspector General says she gave an agency-owned cell phone to a private individual without authorization.

