Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four high-ranking members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office were given the option to resign or be terminated, sources tell Fox 8.

The employees in question are Assistant Sheriffs Kristen Morales and Pearlina Thomas, Chief Financial Officer David Trautenberg, and Legal Counsel Graham Bosworth.

The four top staffers were reportedly given until Monday to make their decision. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they won’t be able to answer any questions related to the personnel issues until then.

Morales was hired by OPSO after being fired by the New Orleans Inspector General’s Office.

The Inspector General says she gave an agency-owned cell phone to a private individual without authorization.

Four high-ranking members of OPSO were given the option to resign or be terminated
Mayor Cantrell dismisses recall as Republican-inspired effort to disenfranchise voters
New Orleans businessman who donated $2k disappointed in failed recall effort
The Louisiana Crawfish Festival is boiling up in Chalmette
Our very own Kim Holden was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
