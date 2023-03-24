BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage High School’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing toward first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I, myself, would have even fallen for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook pages.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders 7-5.

Some online viewers have been reportedly leaving negative comments about the catcher that Walton doesn’t agree with.

“They shouldn’t be talking about her like that. She is a good player. She’s the best on the team in my opinion. My condolences go out to her because that’s not what the video was meant to be,” Walton said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a civil trial Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau say ‘inseparable’ nations won’t fail Ukraine
Utah's Alissa Pili (35) fights for control of the basketball with LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0)...
LSU pulls off dramatic win over Utah in Sweet 16
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump