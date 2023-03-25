BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was allegedly abducted.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was allegedly abducted.

Authorities say Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has been missing since March 24 from Wisteria Drive in Everman, Texas.

The 6-year-old Hispanic boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh in connection to Rodriguez-Alvarez’s abduction, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091.

Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license...
Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The 37-year-old suspect is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She also has tattoos on her chest.

Police did not initially detail the circumstances that led up to the abduction.

It’s also not known at this time the specific relation between the suspect and 6-year-old boy.

Everman is located on the southern edge of Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
Kim Jong Un claims he has drones that can create radioactive tsunamis.
Kim Jong Un takes threats to new level
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury
A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury.
Federal judge hands blow to Donald Trump