MEMA: Death toll from Friday tornadoes in Mississippi drops from 25 to 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After originally reporting 25 deaths due to powerful storms that raged across Mississippi Friday night, the number of deaths has now dropped to 21.

This according to an update by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Monday morning, with those 21 deaths being reported in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Those fatalities and the counties in which they occurred are listed below:

• Carroll County: 3 fatalities

• Humphreys County: 3 fatalities

• Monroe County: 2 fatalities

• Sharkey County: 13 fatalities

Seven counties affected by the storm have reported 1,621 homes damaged.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has coordinated multiple resources to help those impacted.

Those resources include 64,000 bottles of water, 1,848 tarps, 576 meals, potable water tankers, portable restrooms, hand washing stations, batteries, bank chargers, and fuel for critical infrastructure generators.

