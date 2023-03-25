BBB Accredited Business
State representative runoff on the ballot Saturday for some in Orleans Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls are open until 8 p.m. for voters in 28 Louisiana parishes that have elections Saturday (March 25). The list includes Orleans Parish, where a runoff election to fill a vacated seat in the state House of Representatives heads the ballot for many.

Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James and St. John The Baptist are among the local parishes with no elections scheduled Saturday.

Voters can find their polling location and a sample ballot by visiting GeauxVote.com or by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app to their smartphones. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office recommends voters bring an ID with them to vote, such as a Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, passport or digital license from LA Wallet.

In New Orleans, Saturday’s ballot is headed for many by a runoff election for the 93rd Representative District. Democrats Alonzo Knox and Sibil “Fox” Richardson are vying to fill the state House seat vacated by Royce Duplessis when he was elected to the state senate last November, replacing Karen Carter Peterson.

Two Orleans Parish judges also will be elected.

Three candidates are running to replace retired Criminal District Court Judge Laurie A. White in Section A: Democrats Diedre Pierce Kelly, Simone Levine and Leon Roche.

And three other Democrats are running for the Division B seat in Civil District Court: Stephanie Bridges, David “Jeff” Dye and Marissa Hutabarat.

Voters in St. Tammany Parish will be electing a new District D councilman. Republicans Rene Ferrer, Ben Guidry, Jimmy Inman and Cody Ludwig are in that race. Voters there also will weigh in on a proposal to renew a millage for Fire Protection District No. 13 for another 10 years.

In Tangipahoa Parish, voters will decide whether to institute a millage dedicated to providing fire protection in the village of Tangipahoa.

Lafourche parish voters will be electing a Division E Port Commission member and deciding on six different millage and sales tax propositions. And voters in Terrebonne Parish will choose between three candidates for District 1 councilmember.

Election results can be viewed in real time via the GeauxVote Mobile app or at the Secretary of State’s website here, starting after polls close at 8 p.m.

