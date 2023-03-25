BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances are back for several days in a row

Strong storms are possible along a stalled front
A few storms along the north shore and into MS could become severe Sunday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few isolated showers and storms are possible along the north shore and southern MS tonight. They’re along a stationary front which hangs out over the area for a few days. Highs on Sunday will warm back into the low 80s with more clouds and chances for storms. A few have the potential to be severe along the north shore.

The front sticks around for Monday and brings more chances for showers and storms. Highs will return to around 80 with clouds lingering. We’ll finally see that front nudge south by Tuesday keeping the chances for showers but cooling off a bit to the lower 70s. We’ll only warm to about 70 by Wednesday with much smaller chances for rain. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week.

The warmth and muggy-feel returns for the end of next week. Thursday and Friday will warm back to the low to mid 80s. Chances for storms are also back in the forecast for Friday and could linger into the next weekend.

