Teen shot Saturday in Plum Orchard neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy sustained several gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon (March 25) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said the victim “was shot multiple times to the body” around 1:35 p.m., in the 4700 block of Rhodes Drive.

Police said the teen was stable when transported for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD has provided no other information, including the circumstances or motive for the shooting, and has not said an arrest has been made in connection to the incident.

