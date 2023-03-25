BBB Accredited Business
Warm weekend, wet for the second half

Rainy pattern lingers into the week
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend starts off very warm with a nice day Saturday.

A frontal boundary stalls out over the area with temperatures in the mid 80s. As this boundary lifts northward throughout the evening into Sunday morning, the chance for strong to severe storms will increase for the North Shore and southern Mississippi.

Temperatures remain in the low 80s Sunday with more cloudy skies and rain chances. The boundary continues to linger over the area Monday bringing showers and storms. Highs sit in the low 80s through the beginning of the week.

Tuesday the front will finally return south and push through the area bringing a chance for some storms. Cooler temperatures will follow in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We begin to warm back up quickly for the end of the week in the 80s again.

