Warm weekend, wet for the second half

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend starts off very warm with a nice day Saturday.

A frontal boundary stalls out over the area with temperatures in the mid 80s. As this boundary lifts northward throughout the evening into Sunday morning, the chance for strong to severe storms will increase for the North Shore and southern Mississippi.

Temperatures remain in the low 80s Sunday with more cloudy skies and rain chances. The boundary continues to linger over the area Monday bringing showers and storms. Highs sit in the low 80s through the beginning of the week.

Tuesday the front will finally return south and push through the area bringing a chance for some storms. Cooler temperatures will follow in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We begin to warm back up quickly for the end of the week in the 80s again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.