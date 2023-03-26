Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge police officers were killed after a BRPD helicopter crashed in West Baton Rouge Parish early Sunday morning, March 26.

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The wreckage was located in a cane field along N. Winterville Rd. off Highway 190 near Port Allen.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Sources say the helicopter crew had been sent to assist with a pursuit around 2 a.m. Sunday but never returned.

It appears no one was aware that the chopper had gone down for many hours.

A search was eventually launched and the wreckage was found hours later.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released the names of the officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

