BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Helicopter crash scene
Helicopter crash scene(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge police officers were killed after a BRPD helicopter crashed in West Baton Rouge Parish early Sunday morning, March 26.

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The wreckage was located in a cane field along N. Winterville Rd. off Highway 190 near Port Allen.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Sources say the helicopter crew had been sent to assist with a pursuit around 2 a.m. Sunday but never returned.

It appears no one was aware that the chopper had gone down for many hours.

A search was eventually launched and the wreckage was found hours later.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released the names of the officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night (March 25) in the 2000 block of Pauger Street...
Man fatally shot Saturday night in Seventh Ward
Alonzo Knox, left, defeated Sibil 'Fox' Richardson in Saturday's runoff election for the New...
Knox wins runoff for 93rd District state representative seat
Alonzo Knox wins 93rd District state representative seat
Alonzo Knox wins 93rd District state representative seat
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, council vice president Helena Moreno, and council president...
Will New Orleans city leaders honor their commitment of collaboration?