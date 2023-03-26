Keep the umbrella handy over the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Grab the umbrella and keep it nearby for the first part of the new workweek. Rain and storm chances are sticking around. This evening, we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for severe weather will be along the MS gulf coast and north along the MS/LA border.

The storm threat continues into Monday as a frontal boundary continues to drape across LA and MS. Expected scattered showers and storms. A few may be severe. All threats are possible: hail, wind and tornadoes. Highs tomorrow will warm to around 80.

With a bigger wave of moisture moving in on Tuesday, this is when we’re likely to see soaking rain. Many areas could see 1″-3″ of rainfall with embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler and in the lower 70s. We’ll dry out for Wednesday with a cool high around 70 and a better chance at sun. A warm-up brings us back into the 80s by Friday.

