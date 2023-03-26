BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Knox wins runoff for 93rd District state representative seat

Alonzo Knox, left, defeated Sibil 'Fox' Richardson in Saturday's runoff election for the New...
Alonzo Knox, left, defeated Sibil 'Fox' Richardson in Saturday's runoff election for the New Orleans-based District 93 seat in Louisiana's House of Representatives.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alonzo Knox was elected Saturday (March 25) to Louisiana’s House of Representatives, filling the New Orleans-based District 93 seat left vacant after Royce Duplessis was voted into the state senate last November.

Knox, a former US Marine and owner of Treme’s Backatown Coffee Parlour with his wife Jessica, took 54 percent of the vote to defeat Sibil “Fox” Richardson. Knox tallied 1,718 votes to Richardson’s 1,443 in a race in which only 3,161 ballots were cast, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Knox is a former legislative aide with experience both in Washington D.C. and in Baton Rouge. He served as Director of Community Engagement for the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation and co-founded the Friends of Treme (which produces the annual Treme Fest). His list of endorsements included VOTE, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, former city councilmember Jackie Clarkson, the Louisiana Restaurant Association and The Gambit weekly newspaper.

Richardson served four years for her role in a bank robbery and has worked as a prison reform advocate and motivational speaker. She was endorsed by Duplessis, Congressman Troy Carter, and New Orleans City Council members J.P. Morrell, Helena Moreno and Lesli Harris.

Only one of two New Orleans judicial races were decided in Saturday’s municipal primary.

First City Court Judge Marissa Hutabarat defeated two rivals to win the Division B seat at Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Hutabarat took 56 percent of the the 25,530 votes cast in the race to eliminate Stephanie Bridges (28 percent) and David “Jeff” Dye (16 percent).

In the race to fill the Section A vacancy at Orleans Criminal District Court, created when Judge Laurie A. White retired in January, two candidates advanced to an April 29 general election runoff.

Simone Levine and Leon Roche each advanced with 34 percent of the vote, while Diedre Pierce Kelly (32 percent) was eliminated. The three candidates in the race were separated by just 558 votes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, council vice president Helena Moreno, and council president...
Will New Orleans city leaders honor their commitment of collaboration?
From left, Alonzo Knox and Sibil 'Fox' Richardson compete in Saturday's runoff election for the...
State representative runoff on the ballot Saturday for some in Orleans Parish
Polls open Saturday until 8 p.m. for elections in several Louisiana parishes
Polls open Saturday until 8 p.m. for elections in several Louisiana parishes
Mayor Cantrell dismisses recall as Republican-inspired effort to disenfranchise voters
New Orleans businessman who donated $2k disappointed in failed recall effort