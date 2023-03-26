BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU looks to end Miami’s Cinderella run in Elite 8

The No. 1 seed is not around for LSU and Kim Mulkey to face in the Greenville Regional 2 final, so they will take No. 9 seed Miami.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 1 seed is not around for LSU and Kim Mulkey to face in the Greenville Regional 2 final, so they will take No. 9 seed Miami.

The Hurricanes upset Indiana of the Big 10 on its home court before earning another upset of Villanova in Greenville.

Miami is known by many who don’t even care about basketball - for the Cavinder twins - Haley and Hanna - who have millions of social media followers and who have likewise earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in NIL money.

On the court, Miami lost 12 games before the NCAA Tournament began, but has managed to knock off a No. 1 seed in Indiana and a No. 4 seed in Villanova.

The guys in Vegas expect LSU’s incredible season to continue and the Hurricanes’ magical run to end. The Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite in Greenville.

Sunday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. CDT.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court past Southeastern Louisiana guard Cierria...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the No. 15 seeded Lady Lions, who have the nation’s 13th-best scoring...
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa in NCAA Tournament Friday
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Four Louisiana teams to appear in men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa Friday in NCAA Tournament
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa Friday in NCAA Tournament