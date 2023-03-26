Man fatally shot Saturday night in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old man died after being shot several times Saturday night (March 25) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The victim was found in the 2000 block of Pauger Street around 7:18 p.m., the NOPD said. He was taken for treatment but died at the hospital, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Police have not provided information on a possible motive for the fatal shooting, nor have they said whether any suspects have been developed in the case.

