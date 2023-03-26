BBB Accredited Business
Offensive domination results in big victory for the U.S. over Grenada

United States' Christian Pulisic registered a goal and two assist in a win over Grenada. (AP...
United States' Christian Pulisic registered a goal and two assist in a win over Grenada. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In their first match in a competition since the World Cup, the United States Men’s National Team registered a dominating win over Grenada, 7-1.

The victory vaulted the Stars and Stripes to the top of League A, Group D standings (seven points) of the Concacaf Nations League. If the U.S. wins or draws against El Salvador on Monday, they’ll advance to the tourney semifinals.

Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi each found the back of the net twice, captain Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Alex Zendejas scored one apiece. Pulisic and Luca de la Torre each assisted in two goals on the night in St. George’s, Grenada.

It was a USMNT record for most goals in a road match.

It was a significant night for Zendejas. Not only did he register his first goal for the U.S., it also made him cap-tied to the country in all future matches.

Zendejas started three matches for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup. But, he played in two friendlies for Mexico. Zendejas could’ve chosen either country to play, and his final decision went to the USMNT.

