BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Wet pattern takes over to start the week

Temperatures remain warm until Tuesday
Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm weather continues Sunday but rain enters the forecast.

Sunday will start of humid with a few scattered showers. Temperatures climb into the 80s with some peeks of sunshine during the day. Showers and a few isolated stronger storms are possible.

Parts of the North Shore and southern Mississippi are included in a marginal (Level 1) and slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather Sunday. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and large hail are possible with storms that develop.

The boundary initiating these storms will sag to the south Monday, bringing more widespread rain chances. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Tuesday a front pushes the boundary through the area bringing widespread rain chances. Heavy rainfall could drop over an inch of rain in some areas. There is a marginal risk for flooding.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday in the 70s before climbing again at the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

A few storms along the north shore and into MS could become severe Sunday.
Storm chances are back for several days in a row
Morning weather update for Saturday, March 25
Morning weather update for Saturday, March 25
Weekend forecast
Warm weekend, rain chances Sunday
Army Corps of Engineers has pulled one pump after discovering corrosion
Army Corps of Engineers began repair on New Orleans pumping stations after corrosion discovered