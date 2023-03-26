Wet pattern takes over to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm weather continues Sunday but rain enters the forecast.

Sunday will start of humid with a few scattered showers. Temperatures climb into the 80s with some peeks of sunshine during the day. Showers and a few isolated stronger storms are possible.

Parts of the North Shore and southern Mississippi are included in a marginal (Level 1) and slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather Sunday. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and large hail are possible with storms that develop.

The boundary initiating these storms will sag to the south Monday, bringing more widespread rain chances. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Tuesday a front pushes the boundary through the area bringing widespread rain chances. Heavy rainfall could drop over an inch of rain in some areas. There is a marginal risk for flooding.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday in the 70s before climbing again at the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.