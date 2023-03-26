Will New Orleans city leaders honor their commitment of collaboration?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared in public with the president and vice president of the city council for the first time since the recall effort against her failed.

The city leaders say they are committing to a spirit of unity for municipal government.

Marching through the streets of the Broadmoor neighborhood, the mayor celebrated a collaboration between city and federal leaders to bring solar power to the community in times of disaster.

But does that collaboration extend to the city council?

“This is actually a really good example of how we should tackle some of our biggest problems that we have in our city,” said council vice president Helena Moreno. The problems in New Orleans are not insurmountable.”

Since the recall effort failed last week, Mayor Cantrell committed to a new season of leadership.

“I am eager, and willing, and happy to work with anyone who wants to move the city of New Orleans forward,” she said at a press conference earlier in the week.

She declined to speak with Fox 8 about those collaborative efforts at Saturday’s community lighthouse ribbon cutting.

Council president JP Morrell says the city council will continue to work as it has.

“The council was not involved in the recall process, so we’ve always been a collaborative agent,” said Morell. “We continue to work collaboratively with all elements with the city and we will continue to work on accountability and transparency going forward like we’ve always done.”

Council member Lesli Harris is looking ahead.

“Now that the recall effort is over, I think it’s a new chapter,” said Harris. “It is a spirit of collaboration that I’m hoping we can have moving forward.”

How closely the mayor and council will work in the ‘new chapter,’ following months of tension, remains to be seen.

In her speech at the ribbon-cutting event, Mayor Cantrell reiterated that she intends to work collaboratively, saying it is time to put aside disputes and work together for the good of the city.

