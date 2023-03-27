Array of shootings across New Orleans on Sunday, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a rash of shootings throughout New Orleans on Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Piety Street. Police say the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

No further details have been released.

The NOPD responded to a shooting at Grant and Rosalia Drive. Police say the man was shot in the hand. This incident was alerted around 9:40 p.m.

Police then responded to another shooting in the 5700 block of Bullard. A man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. No further details were released regarding this shooting.

