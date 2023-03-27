BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Array of shootings across New Orleans on Sunday, according to NOPD

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a rash of shootings throughout New Orleans on Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Piety Street. Police say the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

No further details have been released.

The NOPD responded to a shooting at Grant and Rosalia Drive. Police say the man was shot in the hand. This incident was alerted around 9:40 p.m.

Police then responded to another shooting in the 5700 block of Bullard. A man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. No further details were released regarding this shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks [March 24, 2022], a victim of gun violence in utero.
Kermit Ruffins celebrates daughter’s milestone a year later after being born partially paralyzed
Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Sunday (March 26) for the 'Walk/Run Through History'...
Hundreds turn out Sunday for race through Metairie cemetery
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
Mardi Gras Indian poses for a photo at the Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festival.
Treme festival wraps weekend in Armstrong Park