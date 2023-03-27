BBB Accredited Business
Father and 1-year-old daughter confirmed dead from Mississippi tornado(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WREN, Miss. (WCBI) - The Monroe County community of Wren, Mississippi has been battered by tornadoes over the years and tragedy struck again Friday night.

Coroner Alan Gurley says two people were killed on Herndon Lane.

Ethan Herndon, 34, and his one-year-old daughter Riley Herndon died at their home. A woman there was also seriously injured.

Rescue efforts started immediately on Friday, but the area was decimated with heavy damage and difficult to get to.

