BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Dr. Katherine Koonce(The Covenant School)
By Lester Duhé and Michael Simoneaux
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The head of school killed in a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school on Monday, March 27, was from Baton Rouge, according to a family friend.

The head of school, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, was among three adults and three 9-year-olds killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in the Nashville area, authorities said.

RELATED: LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

The family friend said Dr. Koonce went to University High Lab School and studied at LSU.

Dr. Koonce had been at The Covenant School for nearly seven years. Click here to read a letter from Dr. Koonce on the school’s website.

The child victims were identified by authorities as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The other two adult victims were identified by authorities as Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the school, authorities said. They added the suspect was killed by law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
Lawsuit filed, car wash demolition halted after city’s crime fighting press conference
Anna Chiasson sweeps her neighbors porch which was damaged down due to a tornado in Gretna,...
Jeff. Parish launches task force to attract reluctant insurers
City's planned demolition of Gert Town car wash halted by judge's order, owner's lawsuit
City's planned demolition of Gert Town car wash halted by judge's order, owner's lawsuit
UNO brings back their top four scorers from last season.
UNO Privateers hungry to be "dancing" again in March