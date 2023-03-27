Hundreds turn out Sunday for race through Metairie cemetery

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Sunday morning (March 26) for a race event through a unique -- and mostly quiet -- course.

The “Walk/Run Through History” had competitors traversing a 1-kilometer course or a more challenging 5K course winding through the grounds and past the gravestones and crypts of the Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cemeteries.

Organizers bill the event as “the nation’s largest cemetery race.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the local nonprofit Save Our Cemeteries, which is dedicated to the maintenance, promotion and preservation of New Orleans’ historic cemeteries through restoration, education and advocacy efforts.

