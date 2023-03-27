BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hundreds turn out Sunday for race through Metairie cemetery

By Josh Roberson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Sunday morning (March 26) for a race event through a unique -- and mostly quiet -- course.

The “Walk/Run Through History” had competitors traversing a 1-kilometer course or a more challenging 5K course winding through the grounds and past the gravestones and crypts of the Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cemeteries.

Organizers bill the event as “the nation’s largest cemetery race.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the local nonprofit Save Our Cemeteries, which is dedicated to the maintenance, promotion and preservation of New Orleans’ historic cemeteries through restoration, education and advocacy efforts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

9th annual Jamie Galloway crawfish boil and block party
9th annual Jamie Galloway crawfish boil and block party
Louisiana Crawfish Festival
Louisiana Crawfish Festival, Gretna Italian-Irish Parade among things to do this weekend, March 24 - 26
New Orleans Spring Festivals &amp; Major Events Schedule
2023 New Orleans Spring Festival Schedule
Rogillio family thanks St. Jude for Emma's cancer treatment
Rogillio family thanks St. Jude for Emma's cancer treatment