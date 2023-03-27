Jeff. Parish launches task force to attract reluctant insurers

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to entice insurance companies to write new policies in the area.

The steps are aimed at helping homeowners find coverage amid an exodus of insurance companies from Louisiana.

At one time, the Alexie family had two homes near the southern tip of Barataria.

Alexie had flood insurance on both homes, but at this point, has no idea if he and his neighbors will be able to rebuild due to high construction and insurance costs.

“They are not moving out because of the water we had, they just can’t afford to stay anymore,” Bennie Alexie said.

State officials recently allocated $45 million as an incentive to bring in new insurance companies.

“It’s not just low-lying areas that are hard hit,” Councilman Ricky Templet said. “Anything outside of flood protection, every one in Jefferson Parish south of I-10, insurance rates are being affected.”

RELATED STORIES

Donelon expects insurers approved for incentives to receive state funds soon

Nine companies applying for incentive grants could soon provide Louisiana insurance relief

Parish officials are launching a new program to try and build on the state’s effort.

“We want insurance companies to write more policies for residents and businesses in Jefferson Parish,” Jerry Bologna from the Jefferson Economic Development Commission said.

Jefferson Parish has established a task force to attract insurance companies to the parish by informing them of recent flood protection initiatives and building standards that may be strengthened.

“From a sustainability standpoint, whether it’s adopting building codes that are stricter or pushing for more building codes that might include more fortified roofs,” Bologna said. “Positioning this parish to be more resilient and sustainable through activities like that is something we are looking at.”

As Alexie struggles to rebuild, he and his flood-weary neighbors will take all the help they can get.

“I don’t have another 41 years in me to put it all back; all the things that we lost that I will never have,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.