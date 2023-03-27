BBB Accredited Business
Kermit Ruffins celebrates daughter’s milestone a year later after being born partially paralyzed

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jazz musician Kermit Ruffins and his partner, Harmonese Pleasant, are celebrating a major milestone for their daughter.

A year ago, the expecting mother was shot in the stomach while walking in the Treme neighborhood. She was forced into an emergency C-section.

RELATED STORY: After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed

The bullet grazed baby blossom’s spine, leaving her paralyzed from the belly button down. Fragments of the bullet are still lodged in her kidney.

Ruffins said the story is too tragic to bring up again, and the family focuses on celebrating their blooming love for the miracle child. To this day, police have not found the person responsible for the shooting.

