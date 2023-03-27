BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lafayette man arrested for allegedly raping a girl under 10 years old

Lafayette man arrested for allegedly raping a girl under 10 years old
Lafayette man arrested for allegedly raping a girl under 10 years old(CPSO)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette man was arrested in Michigan and extradited to Calcasieu Parish for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 10.

Jamaal B. Dugas, 38, of Lafayette was arrested in Michigan in October 2022. He was extradited to Calcasieu Parish on March 24, 2023.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received the complaint from the victim in May 2022. She said the incidents occurred between November 2019 and April 2021.

Dugas faces the charge of first-degree rape and his bond is set at $1.5 million.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide
Lawsuit filed, car wash demolition halted after city’s crime fighting press conference
Anna Chiasson sweeps her neighbors porch which was damaged down due to a tornado in Gretna,...
Jeff. Parish launches task force to attract reluctant insurers
UNO brings back their top four scorers from last season.
UNO Privateers hungry to be "dancing" again in March
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
Jefferson Parish launches initiative aimed at luring back reluctant insurers
Jefferson Parish launches initiative aimed at luring back reluctant insurers