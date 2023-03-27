Lawsuit filed, car wash demolition halted after city’s crime fighting press conference

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans was forced to stop demolition on a carwash in Gert Town after the owner’s attorney filed a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed and the work was halted just after Mayor LaToya Cantrell was joined by other city leaders in a news conference in front of the building.

“We’re always focusing on a holistic approach aligned with the administration to rid our community of not only crime and violence but just pushing towards a better quality of life because we understand that the broken windows theory is real,” Mayor Cantrell said Friday. “If we can get the trash out of people’s eyes, as I’ve always said, then we can clearly allow people to see progress and also where we want to go and where we want to be and stay.”

Cantrell’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force touted the emergency demolition as a step forward to reduce blight and crime.

Police found the body of a man who died of blunt force trauma behind the abandoned business on Jan. 4.

“So in February the task force gathered that data and made a formal recommendation for the mayor,” Tyrell Morris, head of the task force, said. “We believe that this is the appropriate course of action and it went through the various levels of review because we don’t take demolition of a property lightly.”

According to a petition for a temporary restraining order, the owner of the property, Lenny Motwani of LKM Enterprises, LLC, “was never served notice of any violations, blight, or that the city deemed the property to be a public nuisance.”

Motwani’s attorney, Steven Hannan, says the municipal code mandates the city serve notice of violations before demolishing private property, the court documents state.

CRIMETRACKER

Man shot, killed by passenger while working 2nd job as Lyft driver, family says

Youngest of Frickey’s accused killers deemed competent to stand trial

Violent crime task force sets date for City Council progress update

Hannan says he arrived at the site on the day of the news conference and explained the lack of notice given to LKM.

“This property has been the source of criminality for some time,” Tom Mulligan, Director of New Orleans Code Enforcement, said. “There’s a well-established link between blight and crime; they pose fire hazards and so we make a holistic judgment about the danger that a property poses to public safety and chose an appropriate abatement measure.”

According to the city’s code enforcement website, the car wash was found in violation of plant overgrowth and rodents in 2019.

A hearing is set for April 3.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno doesn’t believe demolition is always the solution.

“No doubt about it there are certainly more properties around the city of New Orleans that are potentially more dangerous when it comes to criminal activity,” Moreno said. “Why don’t we utilize the state’s criminal blight statute more often? These are criminal penalties on the owners of these properties and you can go talk to the owner directly.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.