LSU dances to Final Four after beating Miami

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers took down the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes in a hard-fought game on Sunday, March 26, to advance to the Final Four.

The Tigers (32-2) defeated the Hurricanes (22-13), 54-42.

Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 21 points.

It wasn’t the best offensive game from LSU star Angel Reese, as she scored just 13 points and shot just 20% from the floor, but Reese did grab 18 rebounds to secure her 32nd double-double of the season, breaking the SEC record for most double-doubles in a season.

LSU held Miami to just 27 points through the first three quarters, the lowest total in this year’s tournament. The Tiger defense forced the Hurricanes to 15 turnovers and LSU outrebounded Miami 49 to 35.

The Tigers held the Hurricanes to just 16 points in the second half.

Both teams struggled to shoot from behind the arc, as they went a combined 1-for-27 with the lone three-pointer coming from Kateri Poole with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Poole’s three put the Tigers up 48-34.

Miami went on an 8-0 run to cut the Tiger lead down to 43-35 with 4:24 left.

LSU will face the winner between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3 seed Ohio State.

