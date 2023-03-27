New dashboard tracks NOPD recruiting, retention

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOLA Coalition launched a new dashboard that tracks how many officers are employed by the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD Recruiting and Retention Dashboard tracks how many officers are new hires and provides estimates on what we can expect in the department over the next few years.

As of Monday (March 27) the dashboard shows there are 930 officers on the force.

The charts predict that if the NOPD does not find a solution to the manpower issue, there could be as few as 830 officers by 2030.

Michael Hecht, of Greater New Orleans Inc., says plans are in place to solve the problem this year.

“If we are able to bring our recruitment up from the 115-120 that is predicted for this year, and bring it up to 150 by focusing on bringing in the right people and making the process faster, then even more important focus on retention by focusing on issues within NOPD, then we can actually reverse this trend and in a number of years get back up to 1,200 officers - which most people agree is the number we have to get to,” Hecht said.

The dashboard will be updated bi-weekly at nolacoalition.info.

