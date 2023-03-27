BBB Accredited Business
Shreveport man facing 9k+ counts of possession of child porn


By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing thousands of porn charges involving children and animals.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began back in November of 2022. Wayne Parks, 48, was arrested March 15, 2023 after a search warrant was executed at his home on Tal Drive on March 1.

Detectives say they took several electronic devices from Parks’ home, and found more than 800 images/videos showing child sexual abuse involving prepubescent kids. They also reportedly found images/videos involving sexual abuse of animals.

Parks is charged with 764 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of possession of images involving sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

On Monday, March 27, police sent out update information indicating more files were found on electronic devices belonging to Parks. Police say an additional 8,417 files, includes videos and images, of child porn were found on Parks’ devices. Park is now facing a total of 9,181 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

No bond has been set.

A mugshot of Parks was not provided by law enforcement.

